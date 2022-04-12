Ludhiana: Nine-year old ‘missing’ boy found dead, murder case filed

The body of a nine-year old boy who went ‘missing’ six days back was found from a vacant plot in New Janta Nagar of Ludhiana, Sunday.

The autopsy was done Monday and police said that the child was probably murdered.

Raja Ram, a local factory worker, told police that his son Pradeep (9) had gone missing on April 4. He had gone out of home to play but did not return. The family started searching for him. However they did not file a missing complaint with police.

Police said that they received the missing complaint only on Saturday, and a search was started. The boy’s body was recovered from a vacant plot, Sunday, a few kilometres from his house.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO Shimlapuri police station said that the child did not go to school. His mother had died few years back and currently he was living with his father and stepmother.

“Autopsy report is awaited. We are questioning his family members too and others who live nearby. What is weird is that even his father is expressing unawareness of exact circumstances when the boy went missing from home six days back,” said SHO.

Police registered an FIR against unknown persons for murder on complaint of boy’s father at Shimlapuri police station.