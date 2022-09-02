Ludhiana: Nihang Sikh stabbed to death, two of his acquaintances booked

A Nihang Sikh was allegedly stabbed to death at his shanty near Doraha canal bridge in Ludhiana district, Thursday, with Khanna police later booking two other Nihangs, both acquaintances of the dead man, for the murder.

Police said that the body of Gurmail Singh (50) was found at his shanty on Thursday morning.

Police identified the suspects as Amandeep Singh Gora of Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and Kuldeep Singh of Ludhiana. Police said that both suspects had allegedly stabbed Gurmail Singh with a sharp edged weapon after an argument late on Wednesday. For the past three years or so, Gurmail Singh was living at his shanty which he had made his “dera” near Doraha canal.

Harjinder Singh, an area resident, told the cops that he had seen both suspects at the dera at around 7 pm on Wednesday. In the morning, around 9 am, when he came with tea for Gurmail, he saw the man’s body lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. Police later rushed a team to the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for an autopsy.

Investigating officer in the case said that it seems that both the men had attacked Gurmail Singh after they had an argument with him Wednesday night and then fled. “Both are absconding and were known to the deceased,” he said.

An FIR against the suspects was registered at Doraha police station for murder.