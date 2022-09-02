scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Ludhiana: Nihang Sikh stabbed to death, two of his acquaintances booked

Police said that the body of Gurmail Singh (50) was found at his shanty on Thursday morning.

An FIR against the suspects was registered at Doraha police station for murder.

A Nihang Sikh was allegedly stabbed to death at his shanty near Doraha canal bridge in Ludhiana district, Thursday, with Khanna police later booking two other Nihangs, both acquaintances of the dead man, for the murder.

Police said that the body of Gurmail Singh (50) was found at his shanty on Thursday morning.

Police identified the suspects as Amandeep Singh Gora of Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and Kuldeep Singh of Ludhiana. Police said that both suspects had allegedly stabbed Gurmail Singh with a sharp edged weapon after an argument late on Wednesday. For the past three years or so, Gurmail Singh was living at his shanty which he had made his “dera” near Doraha canal.

Harjinder Singh, an area resident, told the cops that he had seen both suspects at the dera at around 7 pm on Wednesday. In the morning, around 9 am, when he came with tea for Gurmail, he saw the man’s body lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. Police later rushed a team to the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for an autopsy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...

Investigating officer in the case said that it seems that both the men had attacked Gurmail Singh after they had an argument with him Wednesday night and then fled. “Both are absconding and were known to the deceased,” he said.

An FIR against the suspects was registered at Doraha police station for murder.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 09:31:28 am
Next Story

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
Fall in school enrolment to continue till 2025
NCERT report

Fall in school enrolment to continue till 2025

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement