Ludhiana: Acting on NGT orders, interlocking tiles removed around trees in colonies under LIT

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Wednesday initiated a special drive to remove interlocking tiles around trees from its colonies.

A team led by superintendent engineer Rakesh Garg inspected the drive and ensured the removal of interlocking tiles from around the trees in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Maharishi Balmiki Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Sarabha Nagar.

Deputy commissioner-cum-chairperson of LIT Surabhi Malik said that the drive was carried out to ensure strict compliance of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders. She said that notices were issued to all contactors engaged with LIT in this regard, following which, a team of LIT was deputed to keep a tab and take action against defaulting contactors. She said that no interlocking tiles must be fixed around one metre radius of trees.

Malik said that directions were also issued to officers for ensuring proper upkeep and maintenance of green cover in Ludhiana.

The moves comes after a Ludhiana-based environment activist had moved NGT alleging that LIT and MC were choking roots of trees in city by installing cemented interlocking tiles around them.