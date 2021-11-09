Ludhiana: ‘Alcoholic’ beats elderly mother to death, held

A man allegedly thrashed his elderly mother to death in Poonia village of Ludhiana, Monday.

Police said the accused, identified as Jagjeevan Singh alias Jaggi (35), was a chronic alcoholic and used to fight with his mother over money on a daily basis. Whenever she would refuse, he would hit her, they added.

On Monday, he allegedly thrashed his mother Bhinder Kaur (65) after a spat as she tried to stop him from drinking.

Police said the accused was unemployed.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO Samrala police station, said that not only the accused, but even his father was a chronic alcoholic and hadn’t returned home for the past two days. “Both father-son used to fight with Bhinder Kaur on daily basis for money. On Monday morning at around 5 am, there was again an argument and neighbours heard the cries of the woman but since it was a routine thing, they ignored it. The accused beat his mother to death and fled. He has been arrested. We are unaware of his father’s whereabouts,” said the inspector.

He said that the wife of the accused had also left the house two years ago alongwith their daughters and started living separately.

An FIR for murder was registered against the accused at Samrala police station.