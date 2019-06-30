Ludhiana: Murder accused escapes from hospital in Bathinda, four cops suspended

A murder accused, under treatment at Bathinda civil hospital, escaped from police custody in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said. Four policemen have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

Paramjeet Singh is a prime accused in the murder of a Gurdwara granthi at Rama village. As per the information, two persons murdered granthi Jaswinder Singh and were trying to flee when villagers caught one of them who was later identified as Paramjeet Singh. His accomplice managed to escape and still absconding. The villagers had thrashed Paramjeet before handing him over to police. He was then admitted to the hospital.

The policemen in the hospital came to know that Paramjeet was only missing in the wee hours Saturday. The suspended officers include ASI Jasbir Singh, head constable Balwinder Singh, and home guards Resham Singh and Devi Dayal.

Meanwhile, two days after the clash at Ludhiana Central jail, a minor clash was reported from Bathinda jail Friday where prisoners attacked each other over stay in barracks.