Ludhiana: Municipal House approves budget of Rs 1034 crore after heated exchange between AAP MLAs, Congress councillors

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation House on Monday approved an estimated budget of Rs 1034.23 crore for the financial year 2022-23, amid a heated exchange of words during the House meeting that was held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan.

The day saw tempers flying, with newly elected AAP MLAs trading barbs with Congress councillors and the Ludhiana Mayor during the meeting.

As per details, the Ludhiana civic body is expecting to generate an income of Rs 550 crore from its GST share in 2022-23. It has also targeted to generate Rs 22.50 crore from advertisements, Rs 130 crore from property tax, Rs 100 crore from water supply and sewerage charges, and Rs 45 crore from excise duty.

Of the total estimated budget of Rs 1034.23 crore, the civic body has proposed to spend Rs 502.28 crore (48.65%) on development and other committed expenditures, Rs 500 crore (48.44%) on establishment, and Rs 30 crore (2.91%) on contingencies.

During Monday’s meeting, the newly elected AAP MLAs questioned the low income generated by the civic body from property tax, advertisements, building composition fees. Besides this, the AAP MLAs demanded concrete steps to bring transparency and stop overcharging at parking lots.

AAP MLAs including Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola, Ashok Parashar Pappi led the party’s charge. Parashar questioned why 50% relaxation was being given to the advertising firm that too amid a pandemic when the income of the civic body had already taken a hit.

He claimed that more than 150 advertisement hoardings have been installed illegally in the city. AAP’s Gurpreet Gogi demanded that all old advertisement committees be dissolved with immediate effect.

Parashar also raised objections over the handing over of Rakh Bagh to a private firm.

The situation turned tense when MLA Gogi passed a few comments, following which the proceedings of the house meetings were stopped midway and the police called.

MLA Gogi had raised questions over the civic body’s building regularisation fees, demanding a one-time settlement policy, leading to an argument between him and Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu. Gogi said that the AAP government would fix the mismanagement done by the previous Congress government. In the meantime, a Congress councillor interrupted and asked Gogi not to blame the Mayor, to which Gogi responded by stating that all of them were ‘enemies of the city’, leading to tension.

A few councillors then stood up from their chairs and some tried to come on stage to mark their protest against Gogi. Police personnel had to be called into the meeting room to control the situation, even as a bunch of councillors continued to protest against Gogi.

The Mayor later came out in support of the councillors and asked the House to condemn Gogi’s comments. The councillors demanded that Gogi take back his words, failing which the meeting would not be resumed and the budget agenda will be approved without further discussions.

Gogi, on his part, insisted that he had not used any derogatory remarks towards the councillors and had only spoken the truth. The proceedings were resumed only after Gogi tendered an apology before the House.

In 2021-22, the House had approved an estimated budget of Rs 1064.85 crore, but the government had sanctioned only Rs 992 crore. The civic body has failed to meet its revenue targets for 2021-22, with just three days are remaining for the closure of this financial year.

The estimated budget agenda for 2022-23, after being approved by the municipality House, will now be sent to the

Local Bodies Department for final approval.

In the Zero Hour on Monday, the councillors strongly raised the topic of poor road construction and interlocking tiles works, illegal colonies and choked sewers. The House then decided that no payment for any work will be released to the contractors without the permission of the councillors concerned.