Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to offer govt school students free tour of Nehru Planetarium

To educate students about astronomy and increase footfall at Nehru Planetarium near Rose Garden, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has joined hands with the education department for providing free tours to the planetarium for government school students.

Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Sekhon conducted a meeting with District Education Officer (DEO – Secondary) Harjit Singh and DEO (Primary) Baldev Singh in this regard and urged the education department to prepare a roster of government school students. The aim is to chalk out a plan for inviting students from different government schools.

Sekhon stated that the facility remained closed during the pandemic and the civic body opened it to the public recently. The planetarium was inaugurated in 1987 to improve knowledge of science and astronomy among residents, especially children. An advanced projector was installed at the facility a few years ago.

Around 40-45 students can be seated in a 20-minute show. As it provides an opportunity for the students to explore astronomy and the projection attracts the students, it has been decided to charge no fee from the government school students. The civic body is working to finalise nominal fees (not more than Rs 25) for private school students and the general public. The amount collected from the visitors will be used for the maintenance of the facility.

DEOs Harjit Singh and Baldev Singh appreciated the initiative taken by the civic body and assured that soon a roster will be submitted to the MC. Student visits to the facility will be planned in a manner that the studies are also not affected, they said.