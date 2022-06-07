Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu receives ‘death threats from abroad’

The office of Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday claimed to have received threat calls from abroad on his official number. While the MP is currently abroad with his family, his office staff in Ludhiana informed the matter to the police. Bittu is the grandson of slain Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

Harjinder Dhindsa, Bittu’s aide, said multiple WhatsApp calls were received on the MP’s official number from a UK number and the caller threatened to kill the MP over his remarks against slain pro-Khalistan militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. “The caller said that since Bittu has been vocal against Bhindranwale, they will kill him soon. He also told me to hand over the phone to him,” Dhindsa said.

Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said many fraudsters have been making such calls to people. “We will probe the matter thoroughly,” he added.

Ravneet Singh Bittu has been opposing the release of Babbar Khalsa militant Balwant Singh Rajoana, one of the convicts in the assassination of Beant Singh. Rajoana is currently lodged in Patiala jail. The MP has alleged that Rajoana’s release can spoil the law and order situation in Punjab.

The Congress leader has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate why SAD chief Sukhbir Badal often talks about releasing Rajoana “who killed a Punjab Chief Minister and 17 others with a bomb”. The MP said he will continue to speak against “terrorism, Khalistan and anti-national forces who try to disturb peace in Punjab and the country.”

Recently, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) allotted the party ticket to Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll slated for June 23. The party has raised the issue of release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails across the country.