Ludhiana MP Bittu’s dig at Sidhu: ‘We have found solution even for coronavirus but…’

Taking a fresh dig at Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Sunday said that even as ‘vaccines have been found for coronavirus, no solution seems to be in sight for Sidhu’s problems…’

Speaking to The Indian Express, MP Bittu said, “Even our party high command, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have failed to find what his (Sidhu’s) problem is… He was made Punjab Congress president even when CaptAmarinder Singh was the CM… then we even removed Captain as CM.. and even now if he (Sidhu) does press conferences to speak against his own party’s government, then what more should we do now?” said Bittu.

“Saanu corona da teeka mil gaya hai, par ehda pata nahi.. (We have found a solution even for coronavirus but we have no idea how this infighting will stop),” said MP Bittu.

Earlier in the day, taking another dig at Sidhu who recently addressed a press conference announcing that he would join back his duties as PPCC chief only if the Director General of Police (DGP) and Advocate General (AG) would be replaced by CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Bittu tweeted, ‘First please Sidhu then announce relief schemes and packages for welfare of people of Punjab, otherwise he will question governments, motives again…’

MP Bittu, who is grandson of late Punjab CM Beant Singh, said that he was ‘too small a person to comment on someone like Sidhu but would suggest CM Channi to first take Sidhu into confidence before making public announcements so that it doesn’t become a spectacle later..’

“CM and his ministers make some announcement and then our president Sidhu addresses a press conference to pick holes in them. So isn’t it better to make Sidhu a part of official meetings in the first place instead of making it a mockery later. Whatever government announces, Sidhu goes on to address press conferences to pick holes in decisions of our own government. So why doesn’t CM and his cabinet please Sidhu first and then announce schemes for people. Otherwise again he will question everything,” said Bittu, lashing out at Sidhu.

MP Bittu said that he was too ‘small a person’ to comment on Sidhu but earlier when Sunil Jakhar was the Punjab Congress president, such problems never happened in the party. “I am just a small party worker. Who am I comment on someone like Sidhu who talks directly to Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But earlier when Sunil Jakhar was our state president, such problems never happened. Party and government functioned in coordination and everything was done amicably instead of making it a public humiliation for the entire party. So maybe now too, CM should first see that whatever decisions are to be taken, Sidhu is okay with them before announcing them publicly,” said Bittu. “This continuous criticism of our government by our own party leader is not going to do us any good in upcoming Punjab polls,” he added.

Earlier on Friday when Sidhu addressed press conference putting conditions of replacing AG and DGP for him joining back as PPCC chief, immediately after his visit to Kedarnath with CM Channi, Bittu had tweeted, ‘The Kedarnath Pact Breaks.. (Kedarnath samjhauta tuteya)’.

“Even Gandhis have failed to find and solve where the issue lies then who am I? But when we have declared that our election manifesto is a legal document for us and we have to fulfill all our promises, then there should not be any scope of any clash over it. He (Sidhu) was made PPCC president…CM was changed…what more should we do?” said Bittu, questioning Sidhu.