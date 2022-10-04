Ludhiana MP Bittu receives threat calls; aide informs cops

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has received two separate threat calls — one by a person asking him to stay mum on the issue of Bandhi Singhs, and the other from a person who claimed to be the member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s gang — his personal assistant Harjinder Singh Dhindsa Monday said.

Dhindsa, who had attended the calls, said: “We received a call last evening in which the caller said that the MP should stop speaking on the issue of Sikh prisoners or else he will face dire consequences. In another call, four days ago, a person claimed to be the associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and said that MP should stop speaking against Sikh prisoners, militant Balwant Singh Rajoana and SAD (A) MP Simranjit Singh Mann. They were openly threatening to harm Bittu. The calls were received on WhatsApp.”