scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Ludhiana MP Bittu receives threat calls; aide informs cops

Ravneet Singh Bittu received two separate threat calls

Ravneet Singh Bittu (Twitter/File)

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has received two separate threat calls — one by a person asking him to stay mum on the issue of Bandhi Singhs, and the other from a person who claimed to be the member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s gang — his personal assistant Harjinder Singh Dhindsa Monday said.

Dhindsa, who had attended the calls, said: “We received a call last evening in which the caller said that the MP should stop speaking on the issue of Sikh prisoners or else he will face dire consequences. In another call, four days ago, a person claimed to be the associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and said that MP should stop speaking against Sikh prisoners, militant Balwant Singh Rajoana and SAD (A) MP Simranjit Singh Mann. They were openly threatening to harm Bittu. The calls were received on WhatsApp.”

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 07:42:03 am
Next Story

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin’s war

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement