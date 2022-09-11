After woman’s suicide in Ludhiana, son too kills self

An elderly woman and her son allegedly died by suicide in Raikot town of Ludhiana district on Saturday.

According to police, first the woman (Binder Kaur) killed herself by jumping into a canal and then her son followed suit. Her son (Yadwinder Singh) consumed some poisonous substance after getting to know about his mother’s death. He was rushed to a hospital by neighbours but could not be saved.

Ludhiana rural police said that the body of Binder Kaur (65), a resident of New Model Town of Raikot, was recovered from Daddahoor canal bridge on Saturday.

According to the police, the wife of Yadwinder Singh (32) has been living separately at her parental house and their two minor children, including a boy and a girl, were living with Yadwinder and his mother Binder Kaur.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO Raikot Sadar police station, said that they were yet to ascertain the cause of the woman’s death. He said that while they recovered the woman’s body from the canal, no suicide note was found. “Later we came to know that her son also ended his life after getting to know about his mother’s death. His death happened in City Raikot jurisdiction. An inquest into the death of the woman under Section 174 of the CrPC will be held,” said the SHO.