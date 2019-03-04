Ludhiana: Mother gags toddler daughter to death, says Police

A woman allegedly gagged her one-year-old daughter to death in Jeevan Nagar of Ludhiana on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The toddler was allegedly gagged with a pillow by her mother Sunita (25). Police officials stated that the mother, on Sunday morning, claimed that her husband Guddu (27) killed their daughter but during interrogation, she confessed about killing the child.

Police said that she was having an extra-marital affair and wanted to get married again. The officials further informed that her plan was to implicate her husband in the murder of their daughter and then get re-married.

ASI Daljit Singh, incharge Jeevan Nagar police check post said the couple had a strained relationship since the birth of the child and were living separately.

“Sunita was living at her parent’s place in Laxman Nagar and Guddu lived in the rented room. However, on Saturday, Sunita had returned to Guddu’s place after the intervention of families. Guddu suspected her of infidelity even before the birth of their daughter and their relationship had worsened with time,” Singh said.

On Sunday morning, Sunita raised an alarm, alleging that her husband murdered their daughter. She also called neighbors and accused him of killing Khushi in sleep.

“However, she kept changing her statement frequently and on interrogation she confessed that she gagged the child with pillow. She said that she wanted to get married to someone she loved. She had planned that after sending Guddu to jail, she will get married again,” the ASI added.

An FIR for murder under section 302 of IPC was registered against the woman at Focal Point police station of Ludhiana.