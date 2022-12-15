Ludhiana: A day after she went missing, Class XI student found murdered in Ludhiana

A day after she went missing, an 18-year-old girl was found murdered in the fields at Bhaini Colony of Mundian Kalan in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Identified as Aanchal of Tajpur village, she was a Class XI student at a government school. Panic gripped the area after the local residents noticed the body wrapped in a blanket.

Aanchal’s father Ganga Charan, a cart vendor, said that his daughter left the house on Wednesday morning as she had an exam in her school. She was supposed to return by 2 pm but when she did not reach home till 3 pm, he went to her school, where he was told that she had already left the school at 1.30 pm.

Charan stated that he went to Jamalpur police station to lodge a missing complaint but he was asked to go to Division number 3 police station as the girl went missing from the school. He filed a complaint and the police again called him on Thursday. After a few hours he was informed that his daughter’s body was found.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station, said the autopsy report stated that the victim was strangled to death.

Charan told police that he suspected that his daughter was killed by Prince, her friend. Charan said that he had heard Aanchal talking to Prince over the phone around two weeks ago. He had taken away the phone from her and warned her not to talk to him.

The police said that the probe was on and a murder case was registered at Jamalpur police station.