Ludhiana: Miscreants barge inside home, kidnap infant in broad daylight

Two miscreants allegedly barged inside a house in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on 200-ft road in Dugri area of Ludhiana Thursday, and kidnapped a three-month-old baby in broad daylight.

Police said that a total of five miscreants arrived outside the house of which two barged inside and took away the infant. They came inside the home on the pretext of asking rates for getting cots weaved. The infant’s father makes cots.

Neha, mother of the victim, said that they live in a rented accommodation in labour quarters in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Around noon on Thursday , she was sitting on the veranda while her three-month-old son Nihal was sleeping in a cradle inside the room. At the time of the incident, her husband Sajan was out for work.

The woman added that around noon, two men barged inside the room and took away the infant. While they were escaping, she resisted and tried to stop them. The accused thrashed her with baseball bats and took away the baby.

Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO of Dugri police station, said that of five men, two went inside and fled with the baby. “CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the accused,” he said. “Footage has recorded suspects fleeing on two motorbikes,” he said.

Hailing from Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh, Sajan stated that he had married a year and a half ago. Nihal was their first child and they have no enmity with anyone.

Police registered a case against unidentified persons for kidnapping at Dugri police station.