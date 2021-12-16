Ludhiana: Minor rape victim gives birth, dumped newborn girl dies

A newborn girl died after she was allegedly dumped in a vacant plot immediately after birth by a minor rape victim and her family members in Ludhiana Tuesday.

Police registered an FIR against a man from Bihar for allegedly raping the girl.

Police said that the 14-year-old victim gave birth to a girl on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Immediately after the birth, the girl’s family members, including her parents, allegedly dumped the baby in a vacant plot near their house. Locals noticed the baby only by Tuesday morning. By that time, she had already died. The baby was not having any piece of cloth on her body and prima facie she died in cold.

After the police questioned the locals, it was found that a 14-year-old girl in the area had given birth. The police booked a man from Bihar, who was living in her neighbourhood but went back to his state in June this year, for allegedly raping her, following which she got pregnant. She told the police that she got scared after birth and the “baby accidentally slipped from her hands”. However, the police said that the baby was found dumped in a vacant plot at some distance from girl’s house and prima facie, the girl and her family had dumped her intentionally to get rid of her.

Inspector Ramandeep Singh, SHO of Salem Tabri police station, said that it was still a matter of probe if the baby was killed before being dumped or she was thrown away alive and then died. “However, the girl is saying that the baby slipped from her hands accidentally after birth,” the SHO said.

Police said that the girl gave birth at home and wasn’t taken to hospital.

An FIR was registered under sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections 5, 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at Salem Tabri police station.

The SHO said that a board of doctors has been constituted for baby’s autopsy.