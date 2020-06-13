Ludhiana: Migrant farm labourer who returned on June 6 tests Covid-19 positive

Major migrant rush started from June 6 onwards, a few days ahead of paddy transplantation season. (Representational) Major migrant rush started from June 6 onwards, a few days ahead of paddy transplantation season. (Representational)

A 35-year-old migrant farm labourer has tested positive in Ludhiana’s Ratipur village. He was working in fields of farmer Jatinder Singh and had come from Bihar on June 6 as part of a group of 35 brought to Punjab via private bus hired by the farmer. The entire group was tested on June 10 out of which one tested positive.

“He has been shifted to our Level 1 Covid care centre in Government Meritorious School, Ludhiana while the rest have been quarantined at farm itself,” said Dr Jaspreet Kaur, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Macchiwara.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the rest 34 are working in the farmer’s fields and staying at his farm house within the fields. They are not venturing out. The one who tested positive had had worked in the farm till Sunday, when his report came out to be positive.

Dr Jaspreet told that a total of 158 persons in Macchiwara area are in quarantine out of which majority are labourers working in fields and they are being tested randomly.

Apart from this, as per the data of Punjab government, from June 1- June 11, a total of 5,692 persons have entered Punjab out of which 4899 have come via trains while 576 have come via roads and 197 have come via flights. Though there is no break up of migrants out of this figure, but a large number of them have come via trains, buses and even via flights as well.

Major rush started from June 6 onwards a few days ahead of paddy transplantation season.

More people are expected in the coming week as reservation of many migrants had been done in advance and they are expected to come in the coming week, said Bobby Jindal, general secretary of Bahadurke Dyeing Association.

