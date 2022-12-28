Ludhiana MC Zonal commissioners to hold weekly grievance redressal meetings every Thursday

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner (officiating) Aaditya Dachalwal has directed the MC zonal commissioners to hold weekly grievance redressal meetings in their respective zones.

All the four zonal commissioners of MC have been ordered to hold the weekly meetings on every Thursday wherein they will hear the grievances of public in their respective zonal offices from 10 am to 2 pm. The meetings will be held from next week.

Dachalwal stated that the zonal commissioners are available for the public on every working day. Apart from this, weekly grievance redressal meetings will also be held on every Thursday in the zonal offices of MC.

He said that the zonal commissioners will be available for the public from 10 am to 2 pm. Residents can meet the officials with complaints related to any branch of the civic body including property tax, roads, water-sewer lines, building branch etc. The concerned officials of different branches of MC will remain available in the offices of zonal commissioners to resolve the complaints. Directions have been issued to resolve the complaints at the earliest.

As directed by the higher authorities, the reports of these meetings will also be submitted with the office of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he added.