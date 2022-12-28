scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Ludhiana MC Zonal commissioners to hold weekly grievance redressal meetings every Thursday

All the four zonal commissioners of MC have been ordered to hold the weekly meetings on every Thursday wherein they will hear the grievances of public in their respective zonal offices from 10am to 2pm. The meetings will be held from next week.

All the four zonal commissioners of MC have been ordered to hold the weekly meetings on every Thursday wherein they will hear the grievances of public in their respective zonal offices from 10 am to 2 pm. The meetings will be held from next week. (Representational image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner (officiating) Aaditya Dachalwal has directed the MC zonal commissioners to hold weekly grievance redressal meetings in their respective zones.

All the four zonal commissioners of MC have been ordered to hold the weekly meetings on every Thursday wherein they will hear the grievances of public in their respective zonal offices from 10 am to 2 pm. The meetings will be held from next week.

Dachalwal stated that the zonal commissioners are available for the public on every working day. Apart from this, weekly grievance redressal meetings will also be held on every Thursday in the zonal offices of MC.

He said that the zonal commissioners will be available for the public from 10 am to 2 pm. Residents can meet the officials with complaints related to any branch of the civic body including property tax, roads, water-sewer lines, building branch etc. The concerned officials of different branches of MC will remain available in the offices of zonal commissioners to resolve the complaints. Directions have been issued to resolve the complaints at the earliest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

As directed by the higher authorities, the reports of these meetings will also be submitted with the office of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he added.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 19:30 IST
Next Story

Nigeria dance carnival helps residents reclaim the streets

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close