Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Ludhiana MC organises awareness drive to stop residents from dumping waste in Buddha Nullah

During the drive, MC teams also asked residents to hand over segregated wet and dry waste to the waste collectors.

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (file)

Moving forward with the drive to stop residents from dumping waste in the polluted Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation organised an awareness drive Sunday.

The awareness drive was organised in Shivpuri, New Kundanpuri and Haibowal areas among others. During the drive, MC teams also asked residents to hand over segregated wet and dry waste to the waste collectors.

Also the residents were appealed to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items to save environment. The residents were urged to use steel utensils and leaf plates for serving food during the events.

Municipal Sanitation Officer Ashwani Sahota and MC Community Development Officer (CDO) Maheshwar Singh said that the drive was organised on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and more such drives will be organised in the coming months.

Sahota added that residents should understand their duties and support the authorities in keeping the water bodies clean.

MC Commissioner Aggarwal said that the civic body will be forced to take action against the violators and fines of up to Rs 5,000 will be imposed if the violation continues.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 19:45 IST
