Ludhiana MC, railways deliberate to eliminate railway crossings with over-bridges

To streamline movement of traffic by eliminating railway crossings in different parts of the city, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner (officiating) Aaditya Dachalwal conducted a meeting with railway department officials here on Wednesday.

During the meeting held between the officials of the civic body and the railways at the MC office, possibilities to replace railway crossings in Giaspura, Sunet, near Gill road grain market, etc., with railway over bridges (ROB) were discussed. The officials also deliberated upon constructing an ROB at the railway crossing on the road leading to Gill Road from Dugri Phase 1.

Railway department officials including Additional Divisional Engineer Kapil Vats, Executive Engineer Ratan Singh, Senior Section Engineer (works) Subhash Chandra were present during the meeting.

Railway officials said the project to construct ROB at crossings has already been finalised and the work is expected to begin in the coming months. It has also been decided to conduct joint field-inspections to look into the possibilities of constructing ROBs.

Member of Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma, was also present in the meeting. Verma said that construction of ROBs will not only streamline the movement of traffic, but will also help save time, reducing vehicular pollution and accidents reported at the railway crossings. Dachalwal said the project to construct bridges at Pakhowal road railway crossing is already going on.

Taking strict note of dumping construction waste on road sides by contractor companies taking up development works in the city Dachalwal directed the MC officials to get the waste removed. The civic body has also taken up the matter with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for removal of construction waste dumped on Ferozepur road among other sites.