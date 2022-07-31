Ludhiana: MC official, son, nephew booked for attempt to murder after a clash over food bill

The Ludhiana police booked the Municipal Town Planner (MTP) posted with Bathinda Municipal Corporation, his son, nephew and two others for attempt to murder after a clash broke out at the restaurant owned by the family in Ludhiana over the bill of a customer, Friday.

Police booked SS Bindra, posted as MTP with Bathinda MC, his son Puneet Bindra, nephew Gurkirat Bindra and two managers at their restaurant — Ajay and Pawan, and some unidentified accused for allegedly assaulting and attacking the complainant, Anirudh Garg and his guests, after an argument over the bill amount.

SS Bindra was earlier posted as senior town planner (STP) with Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and was recently transferred to Bathinda.

The clash happened at Baklavi Bar & Kitchen, the high-end restaurant in the city, owned by Bindra’s elder brother.

Anirudh Garg, resident of Rajguru Nagar and co-owner of an investment firm, in his complaint told police that he had organized a business party at Baklavi’s and around 70 guests attended it. He said that the rate per plate to be charged by the restaurant was already discussed in advance. However, when the party got over and it was time to pay the bill, the owners including Puneet Bindra, SS Bindra and Gurkirat Bindra started an argument and said that some additional charges have to be paid.

Garg further alleged that at least six persons were grievously injured after Puneet Bindra attacked them with an iron rod. Garg further alleged that Gurkirat Bindra took out his weapon and pointed it towards him with an intention to kill him.

Garg said that when he objected to it, the accused bolted the doors from inside, held him and all the guests captive in the restaurant. The accused assaulted them with iron rods and glass bottles, he alleged.

He added that in the assault he along with his father, Rajnish Garg, and other guests Arush Jain, Karan Goyal, Parvesh and Sanjiv Mongia were injured. They were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

SS Bindra meanwhile said that police registered the FIR based on one-sided statement and they have not even been heard once. “My 19-year old son Puneet is admitted at DMCH because of grievous injuries after they attacked him. The rate was decided for 70 guests but 98 of them came and they were not ready to pay for the extra plates which were used. They badly thrashed my son, nephew and other restaurant employees after refusing to pay for additional guests. We have CCTV footage which clearly shows how they attacked us. We have submitted them to the police,” said Bindra.

Police registered an FIR under the sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC, and 25/27 of Arms Act at Sarabha Nagar police station. Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO Sarabha Nagar police station, said that they were yet to make any arrest in the case.