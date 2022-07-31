scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Ludhiana: MC official, son, nephew booked for attempt to murder after a clash over food bill

Police booked SS Bindra, posted as MTP with Bathinda MC, his son Puneet Bindra, nephew Gurkirat Bindra and two managers at their restaurant and some unidentified accused for allegedly assaulting and attacking the complainant, Anirudh Garg and his guests, after an argument over the bill amount.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 31, 2022 12:24:34 am
Ludhiana police, Ludhiana MC official, Ludhiana latest news, Bathinda Municipal Corporation, Indian ExpressThe clash happened at Baklavi Bar & Kitchen, the high-end restaurant in the city, owned by Bindra's elder brother.

The Ludhiana police booked the Municipal Town Planner (MTP) posted with Bathinda Municipal Corporation, his son, nephew and two others for attempt to murder after a clash broke out at the restaurant owned by the family in Ludhiana over the bill of a customer, Friday.

Police booked SS Bindra, posted as MTP with Bathinda MC, his son Puneet Bindra, nephew Gurkirat Bindra and two managers at their restaurant — Ajay and Pawan, and some unidentified accused for allegedly assaulting and attacking the complainant, Anirudh Garg and his guests, after an argument over the bill amount.

SS Bindra was earlier posted as senior town planner (STP) with Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and was recently transferred to Bathinda.

The clash happened at Baklavi Bar & Kitchen, the high-end restaurant in the city, owned by Bindra’s elder brother.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

Anirudh Garg, resident of Rajguru Nagar and co-owner of an investment firm, in his complaint told police that he had organized a business party at Baklavi’s and around 70 guests attended it. He said that the rate per plate to be charged by the restaurant was already discussed in advance. However, when the party got over and it was time to pay the bill, the owners including Puneet Bindra, SS Bindra and Gurkirat Bindra started an argument and said that some additional charges have to be paid.

Garg further alleged that at least six persons were grievously injured after Puneet Bindra attacked them with an iron rod. Garg further alleged that Gurkirat Bindra took out his weapon and pointed it towards him with an intention to kill him.

Garg said that when he objected to it, the accused bolted the doors from inside, held him and all the guests captive in the restaurant. The accused assaulted them with iron rods and glass bottles, he alleged.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

He added that in the assault he along with his father, Rajnish Garg, and other guests Arush Jain, Karan Goyal, Parvesh and Sanjiv Mongia were injured. They were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

SS Bindra meanwhile said that police registered the FIR based on one-sided statement and they have not even been heard once. “My 19-year old son Puneet is admitted at DMCH because of grievous injuries after they attacked him. The rate was decided for 70 guests but 98 of them came and they were not ready to pay for the extra plates which were used. They badly thrashed my son, nephew and other restaurant employees after refusing to pay for additional guests. We have CCTV footage which clearly shows how they attacked us. We have submitted them to the police,” said Bindra.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Police registered an FIR under the sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC, and 25/27 of Arms Act at Sarabha Nagar police station. Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO Sarabha Nagar police station, said that they were yet to make any arrest in the case.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement