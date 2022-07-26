scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Ludhiana MC House passes resolution to regularise contractual sanitation workers

The resolution was passed amid allegations of irregularities in the list of the names prepared for regularisation. The councillors alleged that there were a number of fake names in the list of the persons who were never really seen working on ground.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 26, 2022 8:23:59 am
Ludhiana, Ludhiana sanitation workers, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana latest news, Ludhiana regularisation of sanitation workers, indian ExpressThe protesting contractual sewermen and sweepers had ended their hunger strike in Ludhiana after minister had visited and given them this assurance. He had directed Ludhiana MC to pass fresh resolution for the regularization of contractual sanitation staff. (File)

The House of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation led by Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu of Congress, passed a resolution Monday proposing regularisation of contractual sanitation staff, including sewermen and sanitation workers, in the MC house meeting at Zone-A headquarters, Monday.

The resolution was passed amid allegations of irregularities in the list of the names prepared for regularisation. The councillors alleged that there were a number of fake names in the list of the persons who were never really seen working on ground.

After councillors alleged that the lists had several discrepancies, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal announced that an inquiry would be conducted into the matter and lists will be verified before sending them to the government. The inquiry officer would submit a report in a week.

The resolution passed by MC House would now need the nod of the state government for the regularizing contractual sanitation staff.

Alleging a “scam” in preparation of the lists consisting names of 2489 contractual safai karamcharis of MC’s health wing and 1104 temporary sewermen of the O&M branch, a number of councillors sought inquiry against the officials who prepared these lists.

Leader of opposition SAD’s Jaspal Singh Giaspura said that no councillor was consulted before preparing these lists. Giaspura said that several councillors alleged that there were names of unknown persons in the lists who were never seen working in their respective wards. “Names of two deceased persons are also in the list,” he alleged.

Another councillor alleged that last year, the list had 2517 names but it has inflated to 3593, which needs enquiry.

Congress councillor Mamta Ashu said that a committee was earlier formed by the then MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal for verification of the contractual employees. She alleged that councillors were not informed about the new list.

As per the resolution passed Monday, the contractual sewermen and safai karamcharis, who were working before June 18, 2021, were to be regularised, but several councillors demanded that all who are working till date, should be regularised.

Last week, Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar had said that the process of regularising the services of Safai Sewaks/Sewermen has been initiated by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government besides asserting the appointment letters would be handed over to them in the coming few days. The protesting contractual sewermen and sweepers had ended their hunger strike in Ludhiana after minister had visited and given them this assurance. He had directed Ludhiana MC to pass fresh resolution for the regularization of contractual sanitation staff.

