Ludhiana MC recommends FIRs against 55 for dumping waste in Sidhwan canal

Acting strictly against violators dumping waste in Sidhwan canal, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has recommended FIRs against 55 residents who have been caught dumping waste/polluting the water body in the last two weeks.

Acting on the directions issued by MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon has recommended FIRs against the violators. The recommendation has been sent to the irrigation department as the canal falls under its jurisdiction. The irrigation department has been asked to take legal action and get the FIRs lodged against the violators.

Sekhon stated that MC is working to clean the canal and had appealed to the residents to stop dumping waste in the water body. But these violators have remained adamant in the past, due to which FIRs have been recommended against them to the irrigation department. Strict action is being taken against the violators as many of them have also been caught dumping the waste in that portion of the canal, which has been cleaned by the civic body.

Recently, the irrigation department had also got FIRs registered against three residents for dumping waste in the canal. Those FIRs were registered under section 70 of The Northern India Canal And Drainage Act, 1873.

Sekhon stated that after local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar kick started the work to clean Sidhwan canal in the first week of January, as many as 20 persons including 10 employees of MC and 10 volunteers of ‘Marshal Aid (NGO)’ have been deployed at different sites of the canal to keep a vigil and catch the residents dumping waste in the canal. Hefty challans are also being issued against the violators.

The MC teams deployed to stop residents from dumping the waste in the canal, have noted down registration numbers of the vehicles in which the violators have arrived at the site. These include cars, two wheelers, Tata 407 etc. The list has also been forwarded to the irrigation department which will help the authorities in tracing the violators.

The officials stated that they also have pictures and videos of the violators and MC will also resort to public shaming of the violators by posting the pictures/videos of the violators on social media networks, if the residents continued to dump waste in the canal.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal again appealed the residents to support the authorities in keeping the canal clean as it is also the responsibility of the residents to keep the city clean and green.