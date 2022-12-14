Ludhiana MC directs bulk waste generators to dispose of their solid waste as per norms or face action

With Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) working to improve solid waste management under Swachh Bharat mission, a workshop was organised for bulk waste generators in the areas falling under Zone A of the civic body, Tuesday.

In the meeting held at MC Zone A office, the officials led by Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain apprised the waste generators that they are responsible to dispose off the waste generated in their premises, as per solid waste management rules 2016. Failing to do the same can attract a penalty/challan ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 25000.

Over 35 bulk waste generators including the owners of hotels, factories, marriage palaces, schools etc were present in the meeting.

The officials of the market committee, who were also present in the meeting, were directed to dispose off the waste generated in the main vegetable market by themselves.

Corporation sanitation officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota and senior assistant engineer Harpal Aujla said that the establishments generating 100 kg or more waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk waste generators. These waste generators need to dispose off the wet waste through composting. The dry waste can either be recycled or can be handed over to an approved garbage collector in the city.

Jain said that bulk generators have been directed to dispose off their waste by themselves or face action.