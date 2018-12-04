Ludhiana: MBBS student found dead inside hostel

A second-year MBBS student was found hanging in his hostel room at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana late on Sunday.

Ishaan Bhatia (19) was found hanging by his father who used to visit him every week from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr).

His father, also a medical practitioner, told police that he was excellent in studies, but for almost a year, he was ‘mentally distressed’.

Ishaan had discontinued all his social media accounts and even stopped using his mobile phone for a month, he told police.

Police said that he hardly used to interact with anyone in the college and remained in his room most of the times.

He was also under treatment for depression for a year. His parents used to visit him every week and take him out, but there were no signs of recovery. Lately, either his phone used to be switched off, or he did not attend to calls by his parents.

On Sunday, when he did not come out of his room for the entire day, not even to have food in mess, his parents and police were informed. The door was broke open and the body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. No suicide note was recovered.