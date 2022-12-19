Ludhiana: Married woman found dead, in-laws booked for dowry death

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her husband’s home in Dr Ambedkar Nagar of Ludhiana, Saturday. Her mother alleged that her in-laws had thrashed her to death and later hanged the body from the ceiling fan to pass it off as a suicide.

On the complaint of Sangeeta, mother of the victim Muskan (22), Ludhiana city police lodged a case of dowry death against her husband Amit Birla, mother-in-law Urmila and two relatives Munish of Ambala and Deepak of Dashmesh Nagar of Ludhiana.

In her complaint, Sangeeta alleged that her daughter Muskan had married Amit Birla in November 2020. She had a 10-month-old son. Birla works at a salon in Mumbai, while Muskan was living with her in-laws.

She added that soon after the marriage the accused started harassing her daughter for dowry. They forced her to bring money from her parents so that they would open a salon for her husband.

Sangeeta stated that she is class-4 employee at Municipal Corporation Ludhiana and her husband is a labourer. Following harassment her daughter had also filed a complaint against her in-laws around ten months back.

Further she added that after the in-laws of her daughter had promised not to harass her in the future, she went back to her husband’s house in November this year.

“On Saturday evening, her mother-in-law called me to inform that Muskan had consumed poison and they were taking her to hospital. When we reached the hospital, they claimed that she had hanged herself,” she added.

Jaswinder, father of the victim, said that the body had multiple injuries marks.

Sub-Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO Model Town police station, said that a case under section 304-B (Dowry death) of IPC has been lodged against the accused.