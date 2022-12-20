Ludhiana: Marriage palace owners, hoteliers directed to dispose of waste, submit record to avoid hefty penalties

Taking strict note of the solid waste management violations by the bulk generator, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the owners of marriage palaces and hotels under the banner of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ at MC Zone-D office, Monday.

The owners of different establishments were directed to comply with solid waste management rules 2016 to avoid penalty/challan, which can be upto Rs 5000 per day. Members of Ludhiana Marriage Palace Welfare Association and Ludhiana Hotel and Restaurant Association participated in the meeting.

Civic body officials stated that the establishments generating 100 kg or more waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk waste generators. As per the solid waste management rules, these waste generators need to dispose of their waste by themselves. Wet waste can be disposed of through composting, while the dry waste can either be recycled or can be handed over to an approved garbage collector in the city.

Participating in the meeting, president of the Marriage Palace Welfare Association Amarjit Singh Sant and general secretary Gurpreet Singh stated that mostly wet waste is generated in the events and they are already handing over the wet waste to the piggery owners or gaushalas. No wet waste is dumped at the MC dump sites.

Aggarwal stated that in that case, they should submit the agreements signed between piggeries and palace owners for lifting of wet waste. Also a record should be maintained by the palace owners about how much waste is picked up from the premises by the piggery owners. The record should be submitted with MC on a regular basis. These rules are also applicable for the caterers, tent house owners etc and notices regarding the same will also be issued to them in a few days.

If the owners of marriage palaces and hotel owners still fail to comply with solid waste management rules, MC will shortly begin a challan drive and hefty penalties will be imposed on the violators, said Aggarwal.

Directing the owners of marriage palaces and hotels to stop the use of banned single use plastic items in the establishments, Aggarwal also appealed to the public to say no to banned single use plastic items in their events. The public should also step forward to save the environment from plastic pollution and ask the palace owners to not to use banned plastic items in their events. The owners of palaces and hotels were also directed to install banners to restrict use of banned plastic items in their respective premises.

Aggarwal further directed the owners of marriage palaces and hotels to get their meat/chicken slaughtered from the modern slaughter house facility established by the civic body in Haibowal dairy complex. She stated that regular challans are already being issued against illegal slaughtering across the city and the civic body will also issue challans against marriage palaces and hotels, if they continue to get the meat/chicken slaughtered from vendors involved in illegal slaughtering.