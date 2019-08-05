Ludhiana: Man’s body with multiple stab wounds found by 8-year-old son

A retired Punjab government employee was murdered at his residence in Kothey Sherjang area of Ludhiana’s Jagraon on Sunday, police said.

Advertising

Jasveer Singh’s (58) body — found on his bed with multiple stab wounds — was discovered by his eight-year-old son, who told the neighbours who in turn informed police.

Police said that the victim’s wife Daljit Kaur (40), was also present in the house, and had sustained injuries, but did not raise an alarm. She is currently admitted in hospital and her statement is yet to be recorded.

Inspector Nidhan Singh, SHO, Jagraon city police station, said it is not a case of robbery. He added that Jasveer, who retired as a government employee from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Moga this year, had married Daljeet in 2006.

Advertising

“The case is a strange one and we are probing it from all angles. So far, we have found no robbery attempt. The victim’s wife is yet to record her statement,” the SHO added.

He further said that the deceased was stabbed multiple times in the chest, neck and stomach with a knife or some other sharp weapon. Autopsy report is awaited.

An FIR for murder was registered against unidentified persons on the basis of a statement given by Kanwaljit Singh, Jasveer’s nephew, at Jagraon city police station.