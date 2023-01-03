Ludhiana man who tries to kidnap two-year-old thrashed by local residents; dies in hospital

A man who was allegedly thrashed by local residents after he tried to kidnap a two-year-old girl in Ram Nagar of Jamalpur area in Punjab’s Ludhiana died Sunday while undergoing treatment, the police said.

According to the police, the girl’s father, Kanhaiya Kumar, stated in his complaint that on December 29 his daughter Anshika was playing outside their house when the man, identified as Jagjatin Singh, 34, tried to kidnap the child. The incident was also captured in CCTV cameras, he said. “On hearing the parents’ cries for help, the local people gathered at the spot and thrashed the man while the girl was rescued,” an officer said.

The police took Singh to the hospital but he died while undergoing treatment.

Based on the girl’s father’s complaint, the police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 365 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jagjatin Singh at Jamalpur police station.

Sub-inspector Lakhwinder Masih said that Jagjatin Singh’s family, after seeing the CCTV footage that showed him kidnapping the child, has refused to file any further complaint.

“We have filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC in his death as the family does not want any action against anyone,” said Masih.

Jagjatin Singh was a factory worker and is survived by his parents, wife, and child, the officer said.