Ludhiana: Man, ten buffaloes dead after cattle shed roof collapse

The roof of a cattle shed in Chahran village of Ladhowal in Ludhiana collapsed early morning on Saturday killing a labourer and at least 10 buffaloes.

Police said that prima facie the roof of the cattle shed may have collapsed due to continuous rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

A team of volunteers managed to rescue seven buffaloes from the debris. Investigators later identified the deceased as one Narayan Paswan, 55, who worked as a labourer at the dairy and hailed from Darbhanga district in Bihar.

The deceased man who worked as laborer at the dairy was identified as Narayan Paswan (55) of Darbhanga of Bihar. Paswan worked at the dairy farm owned by one Satpal Singh for the last twelve years and used to sleep in the cattle shed.

Sub-Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, who is the SHO of Ladhowal police station, said that the incident occurred at around 1 am. The villagers heard a loud noise and immediately rushed to the spot. Satpal, who lives near the dairy, too rushed to the spot and raised the alarm. The villagers later informed the police and police teams, as well as those from NDRF, reached the spot soon after.

The teams soon after initiated a rescue operation and rescued Narayan Paswan. He was rescued and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. The rescue operation continued till 10 in the morning.

SHO Kaur added said that at least buffaloes too had died in the incident, while the condition of three other buffaloes was stated to be serious.

“The cattle shed was already in a dilapidated condition. Continuous rainfall on Thursday and Friday might have weakened the structure further,” said the SHO.

According to the police, Paswan is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons, who are in Bihar. He was the lone bread winner for the family.

Police have filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC on the statement of the deceased’s brother.