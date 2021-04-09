Ludhiana: Man stabs wife to death, calls police to confess

Police said that off late the accused had stopped earning and would harass his wife who used to work as a domestic help.

A man allegedly murdered his wife by stabbing her multiple time with a knife at their house in Kailash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal area of Ludhiana Thursday. After the crime, he called police to inform that he had murdered his wife.

Ramesh Kumar, 60, a truck driver stabbed his wife Jaswinder Kaur (55) with a knife which he had bought a day back, police said. He was a drunkard and would often thrash his wife.

Sanjiv Kumar, nephew of the victim, said that the accused called him around 3 pm and informed that he had killed his wife “We rushed to the spot and found him sitting next to her body,” he said.

Police said that off late the accused had stopped earning and would harass his wife who used to work as a domestic help. He would ask for money to buy alcohol.