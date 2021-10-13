Ludhiana: Man shot dead by brother in property dispute

A man allegedly shot dead his younger brother in a dispute over property, in Basant Avenue area of Ludhiana, Tuesday.

Police said that the clash happened between both brothers, owners of ‘Lucky Bakery’ in the city, after their father had recently divided the property between his both sons.

The accused identified as Palwinder Singh (38), allegedly shot dead his younger brother Gagandeep Singh (35), with the licensed pistol. According to the police, the pistol belongs to the victim.

According to the police, the family owns a chain of bakeries in the name of ‘Lucky Bakery’. Hardeep Singh, father of Palwinder and Gagandeep, had distributed his property between his two sons some days ago. While Palwinder lived with his family in Sant Fateh Singh Nagar, Gagandeep lived with his parents, wife and children in Basant Avenue.

“Palwinder was dissatisfied with the property division. He believed he had received a lesser share so he went to Gagandeep’s home to discuss it. During a spat between the brothers and their father, Palwinder took the pistol of his younger brother and fired three shots at him in front of entire family. One of the bullets hit Gagandeep in his head and died at the spot,” said inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO, Sadar police station.

SHO said that Palwinder managed to flee from the spot but was arrested by the police within a few hours. An FIR under section 302 of IPC was registered at Sadar police station.