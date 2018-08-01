Ludhiana: Man pelts stones at school bus, kids escape unhurt

Damaged windows of the bus. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Damaged windows of the bus. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A man allegedly pelted stones at a school bus picking up kindergarten kids from Gandhi Colony near Middha Chowk in Ludhiana Tuesday after the bus hit his Activa two-wheeler in reverse gear.

The man identified as Ravinder Kumar (55) picked up stones and started hurling them towards the bus of MGM Public School, Dugri in Ludhiana. Many glass windows of the bus were shattered and around ten children sitting inside, all from the kindergarten section, were in panic. However, no one was injured.

Police said that school bus driver, Vijay Kumar, was picking up children from around 8 am when the incident happened. The driver recorded the incident on his phone and the video went viral on social media. Meanwhile, another bus was sent to the spot to take the kids to school.

ASI Kulwant Chand from Kocchar market police check post said that both sides have given written statements that they do not want to get FIR registered.

“We have written statements from driver Vijay Kumar and opposite party Ravinder Kumar who threw stones at bus. He said that he was infuriated and not in right mental state when he threw stones at bus and it wasn’t intentional. Everything happened in heat of moment. They said they have entered a compromise and no FIR have been registered against any of them,” said ASI.

Asked why school is not pursuing any action against the person who threw stones at the bus, Poonam Sharma, principal, MGM Public School (Dugri) told The Indian Express that she had told driver to get an FIR registered against Ravinder Kumar and that she is unaware of any ‘compromise’ done with the accused.

“Our bus was picking students from Gandhi Colony when incident happened. I told our driver not to enter any compromise as the other person pelted stones at our bus carrying kindergarten kids. I do not know with whose permission he has agreed for compromise. I will question him about this,” said Sharma.

