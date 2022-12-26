scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Ludhiana man booked for opening fire at stray dogs, running over them with his car

CCTV footage which showed the man allegedly harassing the stray dogs and opening fire at them.

Though an FIR was registered against the accused, the police is yet to arrest him. (File photo)
The Ludhiana police have booked a man for allegedly opening fire at stray dogs with his weapon for two days and then injuring them by running over them with his vehicle on the third day.

Neeraj Chandel, a resident of Phase-3, GLADA colony, Dugri, lodged a complaint with the police and submitted the CCTV footage which showed her neighbour Parminder Singh allegedly harassing the stray dogs and opening fire at them.

Chandel said Singh opened fire at the dogs in the evening on December 17 and again on December 18 in front of her house. Then on December 20, at around 9.45 pm, the man ran over his WagonR on the makeshift shanty where a group of dogs were sleeping, injuring some of them.

An FIR against Singh was registered Sunday at the Dugri police station under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act as well as Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He is yet to be arrested.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 01:28:04 pm
