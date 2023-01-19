scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Man found murdered in govt dispensary in Ludhiana, police begin probe

Ranjot Singh, son of the victim, Mahinder Singh, told the police his father worked as a mason and he did not return home from work on January 15. On January 17, some residents spotted his body tied with iron wires lying in the village’s government dispensary.

Ludhiana murder probeSI Kulbir Singh, station house officer of Koom Kalan police station, said the police initiated an investigation. “We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the area to trace the accused,” he said.

A 63-year-old man was found killed inside a government dispensary at Raiyan village of Ludhiana Tuesday, two days after he had gone missing, said the police.

Ranjot Singh, son of the victim, Mahinder Singh, told the police his father worked as a mason and he did not return home from work on January 15. On January 17, some residents spotted his body tied with iron wires lying in the village’s government dispensary.

Based on the son’s statement, the Ludhiana police Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) against unidentified people at the Koomkalan police station.

“We thought that he might have slept at the construction site like he used to do earlier,” said Ranjot, adding his father did not have any rivals.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

SI Kulbir Singh, station house officer of Koom Kalan police station, said the police initiated an investigation. “We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the area to trace the accused,” he said.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:07 IST
Next Story

Airtel 5G live in more cities in Delhi NCR: Here’s the complete list where Airtel 5G is available

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close