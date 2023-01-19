Man found murdered in govt dispensary in Ludhiana, police begin probe

A 63-year-old man was found killed inside a government dispensary at Raiyan village of Ludhiana Tuesday, two days after he had gone missing, said the police.

Ranjot Singh, son of the victim, Mahinder Singh, told the police his father worked as a mason and he did not return home from work on January 15. On January 17, some residents spotted his body tied with iron wires lying in the village’s government dispensary.

Based on the son’s statement, the Ludhiana police Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) against unidentified people at the Koomkalan police station.

“We thought that he might have slept at the construction site like he used to do earlier,” said Ranjot, adding his father did not have any rivals.

SI Kulbir Singh, station house officer of Koom Kalan police station, said the police initiated an investigation. “We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the area to trace the accused,” he said.