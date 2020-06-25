Ludhiana: Man kills wife with axe, consumes pesticide

Police said that Rakesh Kumar (38), who used to iron clothes for a living, allegedly hit his wife Jyoti (25) thrice on the neck and head with an axe, which resulted in her death. Rakesh has been referred to Rajindra Hospital Patiala. (Representational Image) Police said that Rakesh Kumar (38), who used to iron clothes for a living, allegedly hit his wife Jyoti (25) thrice on the neck and head with an axe, which resulted in her death. Rakesh has been referred to Rajindra Hospital Patiala. (Representational Image)

A MAN allegedly attacked his wife with an axe at their rented accommodation in Gurdev Nagar of Ludhiana Tuesday night. After the woman died, he allegedly consumed pesticide. Police rushed him to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police said that Rakesh Kumar (38), who used to iron clothes for a living, allegedly hit his wife Jyoti (25) thrice on the neck and head with an axe, which resulted in her death. Rakesh has been referred to Rajindra Hospital Patiala.

ASI Jasvir Singh, the investigating officer of the case, said that according to Guddi, Rakesh’s sister, the accused is an alcoholic and he and his wife would have squabbles on a daily basis.

“It was the second marriage of the accused. The couple has two children — one aged 5 years and the second aged 7 months. Last night also, they apparently had a fight after which he attacked his wife,” said the ASI. An FIR on murder charge was registered against Rakesh at division number 5 police station. Police said that as of now, both children are with their paternal aunt (the accused’s sister). The family is originally from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

