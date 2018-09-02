Ludhiana: Man kills wife after she expresses desire to learn riding a two-wheeler

The victim married the accused around one and half years ago. (Representational) The victim married the accused around one and half years ago. (Representational)

A MAN allegedly killed his wife in Ludhiana’s Focal Point area after she repeatedly expressed her desire to ride a two-wheeler and asked him to train her. After committing the crime, the accused tried to stage it as a suicide, but autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death.

The police arrested the accused, Arjun Kumar and his mother Manju Devi, who allegedly helped him in the crime, on the complaint of Chanda Devi, aunt of the victim, Karina Devi(19). Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO Focal Point Police Station said that the accused confessed to committing the murder on the intervening night of August 28 and 29, adding that five days before incident, the victim had allegedly attempted suicide after a fight with the husband.

The victim married the accused around one and half years ago. It was a love marriage against wish of her mother-in-law Manju Devi. Chanda Devi, aunt of the deceased told police that since day one of the marriage, Karina and Manju Devi used to hate each other. Due to this, even the couple’s relationship was strained.

She added that when she bought a new scooter, Karina liked it, as she too wanted to have her own scooter and wanted to learn riding. She would ask her husband to teach her but he would always refuse . On August 29, Chanda Devi came to know that Karina has died under mysterious circumstances and immediately complained to the police.

