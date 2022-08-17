Ludhiana: Man kills 8-year-old son, attempts suicide

A man allegedly strangled his eight-year-old son and then tried to kill himself, at their accommodation in Bajda Colony of Meharban area in Ludhiana, Sunday night.

Police said that Jagdish Singh (34) killed his son Gursharan Singh and then tried to die by suicide. Jagdish’s father Ganesh Singh stopped him in time.

In his statement to the police, Ganesh said his son’s wife had died a few days ago and he had been depressed since then. The police have arrested Jagdish.

Ganesh said that he woke up Sunday night to the sound of his son crying. When he rushed to the room, he said he saw Jagdish on the floor and Gursharan lying on the bed.

An FIR for murder was registered at the Meharban police station.