Ludhiana: Man held for ‘setting’ neighbour on fire

A day after a man was allegedly set on fire on Pakhowal road here, his neighbour was arrested on Wednesday. On Tuesday, some local residents saw Deepesh Sethi alias Deepak (36) of Haibowal lying near city centre with burn injuries and alerted police.

He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital with over 80 per cent burn injuries and his condition is stated to be very serious.

Police said they have arrested his neighbour Arun Rana (26) who poured petrol on the victim before setting him on fire in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Rana, an engineering student from Fatehgarh Sahib, was having an affair with Sethi’s wife, police said. After Sethi got to know about it, he allegedly started harassing and assaulting his wife.

Additional DCP Surendra Lamba said that Ramandeep Kaur, the wife of Sethi, used to complain to Rana that her husband beats her up daily and suspects her of infidelity.

So, to eliminate him, Rana allegedly hatched a conspiracy and on New Year’s Eve, he made Sethi drink liquor. After he was almost unconscious, Rana allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

On the night of December 31, the accused had allegedly purchased petrol and got it filled in a soft drink bottle.

After setting him on fire, he pushed him into a deep pit, assuming him to be dead. An FIR for attempt to murder has been registered against him at Dugri police station.