Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Ludhiana: Man posing as Interpol officer held, fake ID and foreign currency seized

The accused allegedly told the police that he made the fake Interpol identity card to avoid checkpoints and evade paying toll tax.

The Ludhiana police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly posed as an Interpol officer.

The Ludhiana police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly posed as an officer of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and said that they had recovered a fake Interpol identity card, a badge and foreign currency from his possession.

The police identified the accused as Randhir Singh of Abdullapur Basti and said that he claimed he was a motivational speaker and had studied till Class XII. Singh allegedly told the police that he made the fake Interpol identity card to avoid checking at checkpoints and to evade paying toll tax.

Singh was produced before the court on Monday and sent to four-day police remand.

Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, station house officer at Division Number 2 police station, said that the police had established a checkpoint near Civil Hospital on Sunday when they stopped a car bearing a police badge on the windscreen.

The man alighted from the car and allegedly started heckling the police, claiming he was a senior Interpol officer. “On being questioned, he produced an identity card which had no signatures of the issuing authority. Later he confessed that his identity card was fake,” said the SHO.

An FIR under sections 170, 171, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code invoking charges related to impersonating a public servant and cheating has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 2 police station. The car recovered from the accused was registered in the name of his wife, said police.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that he had photoshopped the identification card on his own by downloading the format from the internet. He bought the Interpol badge for Rs 12,000, said police.

The police said that they have also recovered some foreign currency, including Singapore dollars and Malaysian Ringgit, from his possession.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:13:17 pm
