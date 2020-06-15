Ludhiana: Man hangs self to death, told wife on video call he was going to do so

Police filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC. (Representational) Police filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC. (Representational)

A man allegedly hanged himself to death at his residence in BRS Nagar of Ludhiana Saturday late. Police said that minutes before, he had made a video call to his wife and told her that he was going to end his life. His wife called up her father-in-law and other relatives but by the time they reached his residence, he had already died.

Police said that Amit Kalsi (35), worked as a computer operator at a private school in Civil Lines of Ludhiana. His wife Davinder Kaur had gone to her parents’ home in Machhiawara Friday. “On Saturday evening, Kalsi made a video call to his wife. He told her that he is going to end his life. Earlier also, he had threatened several times to end his life. After he disconnected the call, his wife informed his parents who live in a separate house in Ludhiana. But by the time his father reached there, he had already died. His body was found hanging from the ceiling,” said sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station.

SHO further said, “According to his wife, he used to remain mentally depressed. He had also taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh which he was unable to return. We have not recovered any suicide note. Liquor bottles were found in the room and he was apparently drunk before he took this step. He was a regular drinker.”

Police filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.

