Ludhiana: Man found dead under mysterious circumstances

A 32-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Duneke village of Moga Sunday.

Police said Charanjit Singh (32) was found lying face down on the floor at his home. He was rushed to a heart centre in Moga where he was declared brought dead.

Inspector Jagtar Singh, SHO Moga city-1 police station, said that Charanjit’s uncle took him to the hospital.

He had found Charanjit when he reached his nephew’s place when he did not respond to calls.

Charanjit’s parents and brother are in Canada. “Their arrival is awaited for further proceedings,” said the SHO.

While local residents claimed he died of drug overdose, police said the cause of death would only be clear after an autopsy.