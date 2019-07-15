Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
241 (50.0)
England
vs
241/8 (50.0)
New Zealand
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live England win maiden ICC World Cup via dramatic Super Over against New Zealand
Ludhiana: Man found dead under mysterious circumstanceshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ludhiana/ludhiana-man-found-dead-under-mysterious-circumstances-5829420/

Ludhiana: Man found dead under mysterious circumstances

Police said Charanjit Singh (32) was found lying face down on the floor at his home. He was rushed to a heart centre in Moga where he was declared brought dead.

Ludhiana: Man found dead under mysterious circumstances
While local residents claimed he died of drug overdose, police said the cause of death would only be clear after an autopsy. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Duneke village of Moga Sunday.

Police said Charanjit Singh (32) was found lying face down on the floor at his home. He was rushed to a heart centre in Moga where he was declared brought dead.

Inspector Jagtar Singh, SHO Moga city-1 police station, said that Charanjit’s uncle took him to the hospital.

He had found Charanjit when he reached his nephew’s place when he did not respond to calls.

Advertising

Charanjit’s parents and brother are in Canada. “Their arrival is awaited for further proceedings,” said the SHO.

While local residents claimed he died of drug overdose, police said the cause of death would only be clear after an autopsy.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Manohar Lal Khattar lauds his govt’s ‘Raahgiri’ programme
2 FIR filed against Kolkata Metro authority for causing death due to negligence
3 Ludhiana: Industrialists raise concerns with Som Parkash