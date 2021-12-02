Ludhiana: Man enters room in girls hostel on GNDEC campus, students protest; police complaint filed

Students of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) on Wednesday took out a protest march in their campus to demand safety, after they claimed that an unidentified man had allegedly barged into the room of a student in the girls hostel around 2am and threatened her.

Alleging a major security breach in the girls hostel, the woman students took out Wednesday’s protest march and demanded the registration of an FIR. Later, male students also joined the march, with almost all the students alleging that the college authorities had tried to hush up the matter and were reluctant to call the police.

However, students refused to end the protest until the police was informed. Later in the evening, the college authorities finally called the police and students, including the girl in whose room the man had allegedly barged into, recorded their statements and lodged a complaint at Marado police post.

Speaking to The Indian Express, one of the protesting students said the incident took place when her friend was sleeping in her room around 2 am with the lights turned off. Suddenly, a man barged into her room and tried to suffocate her by pressing her mouth. “He also threatened her with dire consequences and said that she should keep quiet. He entered via the room’s common balcony. Luckily, the girl in the other room was still awake and she came out hearing the commotion. The man fled after spotting the other girl. This is a major security breach in the girls hostel and it is just not acceptable. When we told authorities about the incident, they tried to hush up the matter initially and said that instead of informing police, we should ‘learn from it’ and ‘take it as an experience’. So we decided to take out a protest march.”

Contacted, college principal, Sehijpal Singh said that a man has been captured in the CCTV camera footage while entering girls’ hostel balcony, but his face is not visible. “Initially, we were reluctant to inform the police as we first wanted to verify details of the incident at our own level. Later, police were called and they started their probe. The man fled as soon as others girls gathered at the spot,” said the principal.

ASI Hardev Singh, in-charge of Marado police post said that statements of students have been recorded and details were being verified before filing an FIR.