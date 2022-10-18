Ludhiana: Man pushes elderly mother from first floor over lunch; she dies

A man allegedly thrashed and pushed his elderly mother from the first floor of their home in new Ashok Nagar, Ludhiana, Monday, over lunch. She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital Tuesday, following which, the man was booked for murder.

The accused identified as Surinder Singh alias Tinku (26), also allegedly attacked his father who tried to intervene. The victim was identified as Charanjit Kaur, 65.

Amrik Singh, nephew of the victim, said that Tinku is unemployed and short tempered. On Monday afternoon Charanjit cooked lunch but Tinku didn’t like the vegetable she made. He asked his mother to cook something else, but she refused and asked him to eat what was cooked. Tinku lost his temper and started thrashing her. The woman went on the first floor of the house in her defense, but the accused followed her. The accused pushed her from the first floor and the woman suffered severe injuries.

The accused didn’t stop at that and took a stick and further thrashed her. When his father Gurnam Singh tried to intervene, the accused thrashed him also before fleeing. Gurnam Singh raised the alarm and rushed his wife to hospital with the help of neighbours, where she succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO of Salem Tabri police station, said that a murder case was registered against Tinku and he is yet to be arrested.