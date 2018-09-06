Ludhiana: Man dies of ‘drug overdose’, seven, including three chemists, booked

The body of a 25-year-old man who died of an alleged drug overdose was recovered from the washroom of a fuel filling station in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana Tuesday late. Police also recovered an injection which the deceased was holding in his hand when washroom door was broken open.

The deceased, Dharminder Singh alias Billa, resident of Netaji Nagar in Salem Tabri area, was an embroidery artist in a factory and had been taking drugs for almost two years. He was married around a year back.

Police have filed an FIR on statement of his father Charanjit Singh who alleged that three local chemists and four other friends would provide drugs to his son and that these seven persons used to take him forcibly to have drugs. On Tuesday too, he left home saying he will be back in an hour, he added.

On Tuesday, Dharminder was seen entering washroom of petrol pump around 3 pm. When he did not come out for an hour, petrol pump staff kept knocking. Finally police was called and door was broken down. Body was found with an injection held in one hand.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO Salem Tabri police station said that FIR has been registered and seven persons including three local chemists have been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC on statement of father of deceased. The three chemists booked are owners of Bhindi medical store, Dhand medical store and Preet medical store. SHO added that viscera will be sent for examination after autopsy.

