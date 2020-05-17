Ludhiana: Man crashes into police commissioner’s vehicle; injured in crossfire

The officers claimed that Sonu opened fire at them, adding that in crossfire, SHO Ladhowal Balwinder Singh shot at Sonu, who got injured in leg. (Representational) The officers claimed that Sonu opened fire at them, adding that in crossfire, SHO Ladhowal Balwinder Singh shot at Sonu, who got injured in leg. (Representational)

A man was injured in police firing at Ladhowal, Ludhiana, Saturday after he allegedly banged his vehicle into that of the city police commissioner and opened fire at police personnel.

Ludhiana City Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal started chasing the Honda Jazz vehicle being driven by Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu of New Kundanpuri area, after the latter allegedly jumped a checkpoint and hit Agrawal’s vehicle.

On the way to Ladhowal, the man allegedly jumped at least six checkpoints and also tried to run over some police personnel. The chase finally ended on the national highway where a police party stopped him. The officers claimed that Sonu opened fire at them, adding that in crossfire, SHO Ladhowal Balwinder Singh shot at Sonu, who got injured in the leg. Later, the CP also reached the spot.

SHO Balwinder Singh said they had recovered .315 bore countrymade pistol, 10 gram heroin and two bullets from the man. He added that Sonu is the son of a retired sub-inspector of Punjab Police.

Sonu was booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms and NDPS Acts.

