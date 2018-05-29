Follow Us:
Ludhiana: Man booked for ‘raping’ live-in partner

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh from Kalipur village of Ludhiana. He was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of IPC at PAU police station.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: May 29, 2018 4:03:39 am
The police have booked a man for allegedly raping his live-in partner. The woman also alleged that after she has told the accused about her pregnancy, he left her and shifted back to his parents’ home.

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh from Kalipur village of Ludhiana. He was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of IPC at PAU police station. A search was on for the suspect, police said.

