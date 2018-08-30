Ludhiana: Man booked for cruelty to wife

A man was booked for subjecting his wife to cruelty and forcing her to have an abortion.

Police have registered an FIR against her Manpreet Singh (30) of Chet Singh Nagar on the complaint of the 26-year-old woman.

The victim said they got married on April 20. SI Manjit Kaur from Shimlapuri police station said the medical examination of the victim was done. The man has been booked under IPC sections 498 A and 312 among others.

