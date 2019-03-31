Ludhiana: Man arrested for allegedly shooting at girlfriend

Toggle Menu
The accused used a licensed revolver of his friend which he had borrowed saying that he will 'only scare his girlfriend with the weapon'.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Main Chowk market in Mullanpur Dakha town of Ludhiana Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire at his girlfriend after chasing her on the street. He later hid inside a public washroom and also allegedly tried to open fire at the police team before he was arrested.

The police team standing outside the building installed a ladder and kept talking to him as he threatened to shoot himself. But soon he was overpowered and arrested after the door was opened.

The woman, who works as a nurse at a hospital in village Pandori, received a bullet injury in her neck and was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana city where her condition is stated to be stable.

Police said that both were in a relationship but it was on verge of a break-up as the man suspected her of infidelity.

The accused used a licensed revolver of his friend which he had borrowed saying that he will ‘only scare his girlfriend with the weapon’ and ‘won’t use it actually’.

