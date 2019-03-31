Ludhiana: Man arrested for allegedly shooting at girlfriend

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Main Chowk market in Mullanpur Dakha town of Ludhiana Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire at his girlfriend after chasing her on the street. He later hid inside a public washroom and also allegedly tried to open fire at the police team before he was arrested.

The police team standing outside the building installed a ladder and kept talking to him as he threatened to shoot himself. But soon he was overpowered and arrested after the door was opened.

The woman, who works as a nurse at a hospital in village Pandori, received a bullet injury in her neck and was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana city where her condition is stated to be stable.

The woman, who works as a nurse at a hospital in village Pandori, received a bullet injury in her neck and was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana city where her condition is stated to be stable.

Police said that both were in a relationship but it was on verge of a break-up as the man suspected her of infidelity.

The accused used a licensed revolver of his friend which he had borrowed saying that he will ‘only scare his girlfriend with the weapon’ and ‘won’t use it actually’.