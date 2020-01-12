Ludhiana: Man accused of duping Nirmal Baba of Rs 1.07 cr awarded 3 years in jail

The court acquitted three other accused named in the fraud FIR registered by the Ludhiana police at the PAU police station in 2012. (Representational Image) The court acquitted three other accused named in the fraud FIR registered by the Ludhiana police at the PAU police station in 2012. (Representational Image)

The Ludhiana court of judicial magistrate Shivani Garg on Saturday awarded three-year imprisonment to a man accused of duping self-styled Godman Nirmaljit Singh Narula alias Nirmal Baba of Rs 1.07 crore.

The court acquitted three other accused named in the fraud FIR registered by the Ludhiana police at the PAU police station in 2012.

The court announced a three-year jail term for accused Inderjit Anand of South City of Ludhiana for allegedly getting encashed a fake cheque for Rs 1.07 crore, purportedly issued by M/S Nirmal Darbar.

On March 2, 2012, an FIR was registered at the PAU police station against Inderjit Anand and his accomplices — Sudhir Syal of Jeewan Preet Nagar, Krishan Kumar Gupta of South Model Gram and Upesh Kumar Gupta of BRS Nagar — under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc. with intent to commit forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc. with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise), 474 (having possession of document knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine) read with section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Baljinder Singh, manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Barewal Awana branch of Ludhiana, where Inderjit Anand had deposited a cheque in his account which had stamp of M/S Nirmal Darbar on it.

Anand along with his son Navil and brother Harish Kumar held the joint account. He reportedly deposited the cheque for Rs 1.07 crore on February 22, 2012, and withdrew the huge amount in instalments in cash, RTGS transfers.

However, soon the PNB manager received a call from his counterpart in Gitanjali Enclave branch of Delhi that M/S Nirmal Darbar owners have informed them that they never issued any such cheque and the one deposited by Anand was a forged one. Following this information from Delhi branch, PNB bank manager got an FIR registered against Anand. Police found that after withdrawing the huge amount, Anand distributed it among his accomplices who were also named in the FIR later. However, the court acquitted his accomplices on Saturday due to lack of evidence.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App