Ludhiana man, accomplice gangrape minor sister-in-law; arrested

The accused had allegedly called the victim, his wife’s sister, to his home on the pretext of taking care of his ailing son.(Representational image) The accused had allegedly called the victim, his wife’s sister, to his home on the pretext of taking care of his ailing son.(Representational image)

A 31-year-old man and his accomplice allegedly gang-raped former’s minor sister-in-law on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Ludhiana. The accused had allegedly called the victim, his wife’s sister, to his home on the pretext of taking care of his ailing son.

On the complaint of the 15-year old victim, PAU police filed an FIR. The minor accused her brother-in-law, a resident of Basant Nagar, and his friend, in his early twenties, from Gopal Nagar, of raping her.

In her complaint, the victim told police that on February 21 her brother-in-law came to their home and told her that his son is unwell. The accused requested her to accompany him to his home to take care of his son and she agreed. After dropping her at his place, he went out.

After sometime, he came back home with one of his friends and both were allegedly in inebriated condition.

The victim added that the men took her to a vacant plot in Basant Nagar and allegedly took turns raping her. The accused also threatened her to keep mum and took her back to his home.

ASI Harshinder Kaur, incharge Raghunath Enclave police post, said that an FIR under the sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and section 3, 4, 5 of Protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused. The police arrested the accused.

